'Gorilla Glue Girl' Pregnant With Sixth Child

Tessica Brown, who became known as the "Gorilla Glue Girl" on social media in February, is expecting her first child with her fiance, Dewitt Madison. This will be Brown's sixth child, and fifth for Madison. Brown, 40, was a viral sensation last month when she revealed she used Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive to keep her hair in place instead of hair spray. The Louisiana resident's hair became stuck for weeks until a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon offered his skills to help and fixed her hair.

Brown's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ she and Madison are expecting their first child. They have been engaged since June 2020 and have been dating or a year. Madison owns a lawn care and floor cleaning business. Rodriguez shared a photo of four positive pregnancy tests and said Brown is already experiencing nausea. Brown is scheduled for an ultrasound appointment next week. Brown has five children from a previous relationship, while Madison has four from a previous relationship, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

In February, Brown shared a video on TikTok explaining why she used Gorilla Glue on her hair and about the unbearable pain it was causing. She first went to a local hospital's emergency room, but the medical staff there could not even fix the situation. Gorilla Glue suggested she use rubbing alcohol, but this did not work either. Dr. Michael Obeng offered to perform a $12,500 procedure to fix her hair for free, with TMZ cameras in the operating room to film the whole thing. After Brown's hair was finally fixed, Gorilla Glue said they are "glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well."

However, this was not the end of Brown's story. After her hair was fixed, she chose to donate the $20,000 raised on GoFundMe for her to Obeng's Restore Foundation. A few days later, Brown told The New York Post that the GoFundMe account was under investigation. A GoFundMe spokesperson told the Post Brown had to clearly state how she intended to use the funds, and she made a mistake by suddenly deciding to give it to charity. On Feb. 18, the company told the Post they released the funds so she could donate the money to charity.

In late February, Rodriguez told TMZ Brown was also planning to get a boob job, implants, and liposuction. During a pre-surgery consultation, Obeng discovered a lump in each of her breasts. She then had a mammogram, which confirmed the masses were there. Thankfully, Rodriguez told TMZ on March 5 that the tests each came back negative. The masses were not cancerous. The doctors said they are benign cysts caused by fibrocystic breast disease, and Brown will have to get a mammogram every six months.