Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About Final Season

Millie Bobby Brown is weighing in on some of the Stranger Things theories fans have come up with as they eagerly await the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show. The actress, who plays Eleven in the Duffer brothers series, shared her reaction to speculation that Eddie Munson will return from the dead in Season 5 as Vecna's second in command in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I mean, it's a good fan theory," Brown said of the rumblings over the fan-favorite character. She also addressed some of the most difficult Stranger Things deaths for her over the years, which includes Billy being killed in Season 3. "Yeah, it sucks sometimes," Enola Holmes 2 actress admitted. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that."

It was the "same thing" with Papa, also known as Dr. Martin Brenner, who was killed in the most recent season. "I had a really good relationship with Papa," Brown explained. "I had a really good relationship with [Matthew Modine], and to let him go was really hard." While the star hopes the Duffer brothers bring back Papa for the final season, Brown insisted she doesn't know much about how the show will end.

"I really don't know," Brown revealed. "People say, 'Oh, you can't say too much, like don't spoil it.' I'm like, 'Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don't know anything.'" She continued, "They don't tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets."

Stranger Things 5 doesn't have a release date yet, but Ross Duffer previously revealed to The Wrap that there is an emotional ending in the works. "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild." Stranger Things' first four seasons are streaming on Netflix.