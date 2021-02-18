Gorilla Glue Girl's GoFundMe Under Investigation After She Revealed Charity Plans

✖

Tessica Brown, more popularly referred to as "Gorilla Glue Girl," is facing one more challenge after finally removing the extremely sticky glue from her head. Her GoFundMe account, which was created to pay for the expensive plastic surgery procedure and wigs, is now under investigation after she revealed her plans to donate the funds toward a charity. Brown tells the New York Post the site won't even allow her to access the money. “They won’t even release it to me because that many people have called and said it was a fraudulent account,” Brown said. “Every time you look at it, it says it’s under investigation.”

She originally asked for only $1,500, though once her story reached viral status attracting the attention of big names like Chance the Rapper and even earning a skit on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Tessica Brown's GoFundMe went through the roof with donations. The account garnered a whopping $23,000. With Brown's new found status as well as her celebrity management team and merchandise line, the Louisiana native decided she no longer had a need for the money and declared she would donate it to a few people. “I’m like we can donate to Dr. Obeng… and the rest of that I’m going to donate it to three families in St. Bernard Parish,” Brown said, referencing the celebrity plastic surgeon who performed the procedure and her hometown.

Obeng removed the Gorilla Glue from Brown's hair for free with his own solvent. The doctor is the head of the "Restore Worldwide" foundation and travels overseas to various developing countries to perform life-changing procedures for those without access. “I can show my appreciation for his foundation and also I can help the next person,” she said, noting that she'd like to give his foundation $20,000. She continued, further expressing her frustration with GoFundMe for placing a lock on her account. “That’s going to be pretty upsetting because who are y’all to say, you know, this was a fraudulent account? For one, Dr. Obeng brought me from St. Bernard Parish to Hollywood, like I seen the sign, to take this out of my head like this man didn’t have to do none of this," she said.

A GoFundMe spokesperson told The Post Brown went wrong when she suddenly decided to change her plans for the allocation of funds. “Prior to the withdrawal, she must clearly state on the campaign page how she intends to use the funds,” the company's spokesperson said in a statement. They go on to say they “are in touch” with Brown and are “working with her on the withdrawal of funds.”