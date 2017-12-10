Tennessee Boy’s Tearful Anti-Bullying Video Inspires the Internet

A Tennessee boy’s tearjerking account of bullying has gone viral, and it has saddened and inspired people around the country.

Middle schooler Keaton Jones is captured on video by his mother, Kimberly Jones, tearing up as he recounts incidents of bullying that have happened to him and other students at his school, which is located in East Tennessee. Kimberly had to pick him up after he was too afraid to go to lunch due to bullying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the abuse he’s had to deal with at his school, Keaton has been faced with jokes about his looks and social status, as well as physical actions such as milk being poured on him and food being forced into his clothing.

“Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em?” Keaton says. “It’s not okay…People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

Keaton then turns his focus on inspiring other children who have to deal with bullying at school.

“If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you,” Keaton says. “Stay strong, I guess. It’s hard, but it will probably get better one day.”

Keaton’s heartbreaking ordeal and his perseverance has inspired numerous admirers to reach out to him.

Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Sean Hannity, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Jaime Alexander and Will Poulter have sent messages of support. Sports personalities including Dana White, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and players from the Tennessee Titans have also voiced their support for Keaton.

See some of the supportive reactions below.

Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.❤️ Loved beyond measure. https://t.co/M7XHyxyKQL — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 10, 2017

If someone can get to me the name of the school, the principal, school board members i will gladly make the calls myself and fix this. Also if anyone knows Keaton and his parents, i will gladly fly them to NYC to be my guest & visit Fox News. https://t.co/uFyp2r2Yn7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 10, 2017

This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017