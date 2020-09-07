Ted Cruz Attempts to Troll 'Princess Bride' Cast Reunion But Gets Shut Down by Star Cary Elwes

✖

Ted Cruz tried to fire a joke towards the cast of The Princess Bride as they are planning a virtual reunion ahead of the upcoming November election. The crew is hoping to get Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, into the White House as Cary Elwes, who starred as Westley in the film, shared the group's plan "to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House." The reunion is expected to see Elwes joined by fellow co-stars Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin along with others involved in the movie. The tweet that Elwes posted linked to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's website.

After seeing this, the Texas senator decided to shoot down the concept by using a line from the movie. "Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering," he began the movie quote. "My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” Elwes then clapped back at Cruz, writing, “If you only left the fire swamp you could join us."

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

Ed Solomon, a screenwriter for the film, also got involved in the Twitter exchange, "For what it’s worth, Ted, William Goldman, who wrote those lines, couldn’t stand you." Ben Wikler, who is the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic party, also chimed in with another reference to the movie, "Join us! Just think -- you can say to Trump: 'Hello my name is Rafael Cruz. You insulted my father. Prepare to lose."

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

The Princess Bride debuted in 1987 as an adaptation of the 1973 novel of the same name. Quickly becoming a cult classic, the film tells the story of a newly-turned pirate who faces numerous obstacles to land his love all while being told from a grandfather reading a book to his sick grandson.