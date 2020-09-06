Stimulus Checks: Ted Cruz's Potential Derailing of Further Relief Has People Fuming

Sen. Ted Cruz's latest tactic may put the next stimulus package in danger. The Texas politician is reportedly pushing hard for a "school choice" bill in whatever Republican stimulus package moves forward. This bill would provide funds to private schools, charter schools and home school programs in help parents have a "choice" on where they send their kids. However, many argue that this plan simply puts public schools at a further disadvantage, when many already see them as underfunded. While most Democrats are against the plan, Cruz's peers in the GOP are also said to be against it.

Per CNN, Cruz has allegedly been pushing hard for the measure, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hesitant to include it due to the unpopular nature of school choice plans. In response, Cruz has reportedly threatened to not support for the GOP's stimulus plan when it comes up for vote. Cruz's vote against could threaten the passage of more relief, which is already a dicey subject in Congress. When Cruz's stand surfaced, many online were not too please with the Texas senator's plan. Scroll through to read some of the reactions.