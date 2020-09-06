Stimulus Checks: Ted Cruz's Potential Derailing of Further Relief Has People Fuming
Sen. Ted Cruz's latest tactic may put the next stimulus package in danger. The Texas politician is reportedly pushing hard for a "school choice" bill in whatever Republican stimulus package moves forward. This bill would provide funds to private schools, charter schools and home school programs in help parents have a "choice" on where they send their kids. However, many argue that this plan simply puts public schools at a further disadvantage, when many already see them as underfunded. While most Democrats are against the plan, Cruz's peers in the GOP are also said to be against it.
Per CNN, Cruz has allegedly been pushing hard for the measure, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hesitant to include it due to the unpopular nature of school choice plans. In response, Cruz has reportedly threatened to not support for the GOP's stimulus plan when it comes up for vote. Cruz's vote against could threaten the passage of more relief, which is already a dicey subject in Congress. When Cruz's stand surfaced, many online were not too please with the Texas senator's plan. Scroll through to read some of the reactions.
If those private schools are religious schools...let the religious organizations start paying taxes before any taxpayer funds should be allocated to their indoctrination academies. Can you tell I have strong feelings about this topic...yea...I do!— Peggy Trembley (@PeggyTrembley) September 4, 2020
This guy wants to use our tax dollars for his religious crusade, but not find public schools? #CruzMustGo #DumpCruz— WW (@DrRasta12) September 5, 2020
Private schools are just that—private. They should not receive federal funding, and if they are religious, it is unconstitutional for them to receive funding https://t.co/xjJ2Lbj2ho— BDG (@bdgbdg7) September 4, 2020
What a shocker. The mad scramble to get it all proves they know the end is nigh.— Lynne (@soulomeo) September 5, 2020
You can grow a beard Ted but you can’t grow a spine.— Lowcountry (@hughrjteyf) September 4, 2020
Fuck no @SenTedCruz ! My tax money is for PUBLIC schools https://t.co/eacY7i94jS— #JoeMama🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@Mama4Obama1) September 5, 2020
In addition to school choice being the preference of the rich to prop up their private schools, school choice is another way for people who want to discriminate to win; private elementary and high schools are where you can fire people for being gay and reject kids of gay people..— Joseph E (@Joseph_E_Faith) September 4, 2020