Ted Cruz Implies Servers Don't Deserve $600 Unemployment Checks

Ted Cruz isn’t a fan of the unemployment benefits, which is the additional $600 bonus that comes in on top of whatever each individual is getting. He particularly isn’t fond of it when it comes to the restaurant industry, claiming that it’s deterring waiters and waitresses from wanting to get back to work because they’re making more money now than they were before.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Cruz spoke about the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi policy that adds the bonus money, “The problem is, for 68% of people receiving it right now, they are being paid more.” Cruz shared that he has spoken with owners of small businesses in Texas and has heard that the owners are getting shot down from their works who don’t want to come back. He said he’s not surprised by that “because the federal government is paying them in some instances twice as much money to stay home.” When asked if he would rather see a lesser amount be added on, Cruz said he’d rather shift focus on “passing a recovery bill.” By that, he meant finding a way to lift the taxes and regulations that he says are “hammering small businesses.”

Ted Cruz showing his disgust at ‘waiters and waitresses’ getting the $600 unemployment benefit....maybe this jackass should’ve told his buddy Trump to issue a federal mask mandate four months ago so it would be safe to go back to work#100Days pic.twitter.com/WPz1tLCbkM — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

This follows suit with what President Donald Trump has already began looking into in lifting the payroll tax. Cruz said by suspending that tax, “it would give a pay raise to everyone in America who is working.” At his press conference on Tuesday, Trump said he has the authority to make an executive order when it comes to payroll taxes and that it remains something he wants to do to help reinvigorate the economy and provide a boost to small business owners.

The second federal stimulus plan remains a major talking point at the beginning of August. There remains optimism that the two sides will come to an agreement after passing their last plan in March. There are a few barriers to get through, including the expansion of food stamps and unemployment benefits, but the sides are both poised to move forward with getting out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to the public. Conversations between the two sides have remained steady but are expected to amp up as the days move along this month.