Middle School Teacher Arrested Twice in Two Months for Sexual Misconduct With Students

For the second time this year, a former middle school gym teacher in Georgia was arrested for having sex with a student.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Shawnetta D. Reece was taken into custody. She was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a high school senior in 2015, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports. At the time of the alleged relationship, the student was 18 years old.

The teacher was arrested at her Blairsville home.

Law enforcement officials were aware of the relationship while investigating previous allegations that Reece was involved with a 15-year-old student in 2013. The student was moving from the 8th grade into the 9th grade at the time.

Back on August 14, Reece was arrested for the alleged relationship with the 15-year-old. The Union County Middle School gym teacher was charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and child molestation, according to New York Post.

The authorities are saying that they are still in the midst of the investigation of the former track coach.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.