Everywhere You Can Eat Cheap on Tax Day

Several restaurants are making the burden of Tax Day on April 17 a little bit easier to handle by offering free food and discounted meals.

April 17, the deadline to file income taxes to the IRS, is a day many people dread. After shelling out money to Uncle Sam, and hopefully successfully avoiding some of the biggest tax scams, eating a yummy dinner just may not seem affordable. Thankfully, several restaurants are stepping up to the plate and making the day a little more bearable, according to PEOPLE.

These are the restaurants where you can eat for free on April 17.

​

Boston Market

Keeping with the theme of Tax Day and the 1040, or the standard federal income tax form, all freestanding Boston Market locations nationwide will offer a $10.40 Tax Day Special. The special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink.



Bruegger’s Bagels

“Better than a refund,” Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle. The bundle, which includes 13 bagels of your choice and two tubs of cream cheese, is available from April 11-17 with a downloadable coupon.

​

Chili’s

Tex-Mex-style cuisine restaurant Chili’s will help you wash away your Tax Day sorrows and take you on a mini tropical vacation with a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita. The drink is made with silver tequila, blue Curacao, and pineapple juice.



Chuck E. Cheese

Take the family for some discounted fun with Chuck E. Cheese’s Tax Day deal. Beginning April 17 and ending on April 19, the children’s restaurant and playhouse will be offering a free large pizza with the purchase of any large regular-priced pizza.

​

Firehouse Subs

Sub chain Firehouse Subs are offering customers the chance to get a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. The offer is available from April 17 to April 19 using this downloadable coupon.



Great American Cookie Company

One bakery is hoping to sweeten the day “share the fun of cookies” by offering customers a free limited-edition cookies and cream cookie. To receive the deal, visit any of the participating Great American Cookie Company stores on Tax Day.

​

Hot Dog On A Stick

Visit the fast-food chain for a free original turkey dog or veggie dog on Tax Day and stick it to the man by eating for free.



Kona Ice

Because “there is no taxation without relaxation,” Kona Ice has unofficially renamed Tax Day as National Chill Out Day, during which customers can get free shaved ice from their trucks on April 17.

​

Noodles & Company

From April 11-18, Noodles & Company will be running their annual “File Online, Order Online” promotion. Use code “TAXDAY18” on any online order and receive $4 off any $10 purchase.



Quizno’s

On April 17, Toasty Points loyalty app members can get a 10.40 percent deduction on any purchase, including catering.

If you are not already signed up for the loyalty program and do not want to miss out on the offer, download the app and sign up to be eligible. Upon singing up, customers will also be offered a free 4-inch sub.

​

Schlotzky’s

With the purchase of chips and a medium drink on Tax Day, Schlotzky’s customers will also receive a free small original sandwich.



Sonic

America’s drive-in is back with its annual Tax Day special – half-priced cheeseburgers all day.

​

Sonny’s BBQ

As part of their Irresistible Rib Special, Sonny’s BBQ is offering half-priced Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Ribbed dinners with two sidekicks and homemade bread.



Tony Roma’s

Visit Tony Roma’s from April 14 through April 17 and receive a free Kickin’ Shrimp appetizer with the purchase of an entrée.