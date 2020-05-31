Target Temporarily Closing Locations Around the U.S. Due to George Floyd Protests

In light of the protests across the country that have been sparked by the death of George Floyd, Target has decided to temporarily close some of its stores. In particular, the organization is closing down several stores in Minnesota, the state in which Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. This news comes as Target stores in the Minneapolis area have been ransacked and looted amidst these protests for justice in Floyd's case.

Target issued the news on Sunday, telling their customers in a statement that they would be closing down many of their stores in Minnesota. In their statement, they also highlighted that they understand that many are dealing with the pain that Floyd's death has caused. Their message read, "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

Target continued to share that they would be providing support to any of their team members who are impacted by these temporary closures. Additionally, they stated that anyone who was supposed to work at those specified locations will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled work hours, which includes COVID-19 premium pay. If they wish to do so, the workers can also choose to work at another nearby Target location during this time. As previously mentioned, these new guidelines come after videos emerged on social media which appeared to show individuals ransacking a Target in the Minneapolis area amidst protests for Floyd and the black community.

Following that incident, the CEO of Target, Brian Cornell, issued a statement about the current events in the country and even acknowledged the pain that inspired much of this nationwide unrest. Cornell's statement not only touched upon the death of Floyd, but it also mentioned the names of several other African-American citizens who have lost their lives at the hands of the police. He wrote, "We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts." Cornell ended his statement with, "As a Target team, we've vowed to face pain with purpose."