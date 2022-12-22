Target Recall Issued Just Before Christmas

Santa may need to steal back one present under the Christmas tree. Just days before Christmas Day, a popular children's toy sold at Target is subject to a new recall over concerns that it may pose a choking hazard. After receiving multiple concerning consumer reports, Target on Dec. 1 recalled Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets.

The recalled toy features four soft, knitted vehicles – a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck – each with a rattle inside. The vehicles measure approximately 3 inches (H) x 3.5 inches (W) x 6 inches (D). According to a notice posted to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled toys have fabric on the bottom of each vehicle with item number 030-02-1042 printed on it. The products were sold in Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022 for about $20. Approximately 23,400 united are impacted by the recall. Images of the recalled product can be found by clicking here.

Target issued the recall after it received four reports of the tires on the toy vehicles detaching. Although no injuries have been reported in connection to the toy, it was determined that the Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets pose a choking hazard to children. Due to this safety risk, consumers who purchased the recalled product have been advised to immediately take the toy away from young children. The product can be returned to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail.

Unfortunately for Target shoppers, the recall is just one of two recently-issued recalls from the company regarding products for children. On Thursday, the retailer issued a recall for its Childrens Pillowfort Weighted Blankets. Sold in stores and online at Target.com, the blankets were available in various prints, including Unicorn – White, Space Navy, Pink, Blue, Gray, Buffalo Plaid – Red, Blue Constellation, and Unicorn – Pink. The full list of item numbers, as well as images of the products, can be found here. The blankets were recalled due to due to risk of death by asphyxiation, as young children "can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket."

On its website, Target says its "purpose is to help all families discover the joy of everyday life. It is who we are, how we work, and what we value." The company adds, "Our guests, your safety, is our highest priority. For this reason, we maintain a comprehensive list of our recalled products."