Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, environmental contamination is likely the main source of how metal gets into food, but it could also enter food through processing. The organization works to reduce exposure to metals most commonly found in food and they have also been identified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as priorities. If consumed, it can have impact on children's neurodevelopment.

There have been several recalls this holiday season that may impact what's on the dinner or dessert table. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Like in the case of the cakes recently recalled from IKEA, point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product.

Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.