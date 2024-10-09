Tampa Mayor Issues Dire Plea to Those Who Don't Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Milton

The mayor warns: 'If you choose to stay … you are going to die.'

As Hurricane Milton, a catastrophic Category 5 storm, barrels towards Florida's Gulf Coast, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued a stark warning to residents who might consider defying evacuation orders. In a CNN interview, Castor didn't mince words, stating, "If you choose to stay … you are going to die."

The impending arrival of Hurricane Milton has put Florida on high alert, with the storm potentially making landfall as early as Wednesday. Experts predict it could surpass the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which recently wreaked havoc across parts of the state.

Mayor Castor emphasized the unprecedented nature of the threat, saying, "I can tell you right now they might have done that in others, there's never been one like this. And Helene was a wakeup call, this is literally catastrophic." She enforced her warning, stating, "And I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're gonna die."

The mayor's warnings are backed by meteorological data, with forecasts predicting a tidal surge of 10 to 12 feet, nearly double that of Hurricane Helene's 6-foot surge. Castor noted, "And that was literally devastating to so many in our coastal area."

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by Milton's status as the second-strongest Gulf hurricane in recorded history. With wind speeds already reaching a staggering 180 mph and expectations of further intensification, the storm poses an existential threat to coastal communities. Castor stressed, "This is something that I've never seen in my life and I can tell you anyone born and raised in the Tampa Bay area has never seen anything like this before. People need to get out."

Governor Ron DeSantis has joined the chorus of urgent pleas, warning that "time is running out" for residents in evacuation zones. The storm's impact is expected to extend far beyond the coast, with hurricane-force winds and flooding predicted to affect inland areas as well.

The dire warnings have triggered a mass exodus, with thousands of Floridians clogging highways and seeking shelter in safer, higher locations. According to the Washington Post, hotels as far away as Georgia are reportedly at capacity and full of evacuees.

Local authorities are scrambling to prepare for the storm's aftermath. Over two dozen search-and-rescue teams are positioned in high-risk areas, and more than 43,000 electrical linemen from across the country are ready to restore power. The National Guard has mobilized about 5,000 troops, marking what Governor DeSantis called "probably the largest National Guard mobilization in advance of a storm in Florida history," reported the outlet.

The debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, which could become dangerous projectiles in Milton's powerful winds, heightens the potential for catastrophic damage. This compounded threat has led to extensive preparations, including the relocation of animals from the Florida Aquarium and the closure of vital infrastructure.

As Florida braces for what could be one of the most devastating storms in its history, Mayor Castor's final warning resonates: "If we have this predicted storm surge, this is not survivable." The message from officials is clear: evacuation is not just recommended, it's a matter of life and death.