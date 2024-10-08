Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will close down in anticipation of Hurricane Milton. Resort officials announced the decision on Monday, Oct. 7, but said the park will stay open as usual through Tuesday, according to a statement published by Deadline. They said: "Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments."

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening around the Tampa area – about 68 miles from Disney World, which is further inland. However, Milton is expected to impact the entire peninsula and may bring record-breaking floods along with the damage caused by wind and debris. For now, Disney World has confirmed that at least three facilities will remain closed after the storm – Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

For those with reservations at Disney World facilities this week, the resort's cancellation policy seems to cover refunds or re-booking. It reads: "If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area – or for your place of residence – within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney."

Orlando was officially placed under a Hurricane Warning by the NWS on Monday night, along with much of the Gulf Coast. Meteorologists are warning that Milton is exceptionally large and intense due to the unusual warmth of the seawater in the Gulf of Mexico right now. It may be the most intense storm to hit the Tampa area in over a century by some metrics.

The situation is especially dire as Florida is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene, which wreaked havoc just two weeks ago. The Sunshine State is no stranger to severe storms, but according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, the storms have gotten more severe over the last few years. Infrastructure meant to aid in mitigation and recovery may be spread thin by this repeated need, making evacuations the only viable response.

Hurricane Milton is currently expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening. Live updates for locals will come from local authorities, including instructions for evacuations and shelters.