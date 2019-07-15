Taco Bell Reveals Four New Nacho Fries Menu Items, Including 'World’s Hottest Pepper' Sauce

Taco Bell is elevating the fries game. After bringing back Nacho Fries, the Mexican-style fast-food chain is introducing four new Nacho Fries set to debut on national and test market menus this week. The new additions include Steak Reaper Ranch Fries, Vampire Steaked Fries, Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, and Loaded Taco Fries.

Turning up the heat, the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries take the Carolina Reaper, "the world's hottest pepper," and blend it with "the coolness of zesty ranch" to create the spicy new Reaper Ranch Sauce. The sauce is drizzled atop a bed of fries and topped with marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Although the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries were initially introduced in Cincinnati, Ohio, they will make their nationwide debut with the price tag of $3.49 for the topped fries or $2.99 for the dish wrapped in a burrito with a warm flour tortilla.

Set to make their grand debut in the Chicago market, Vampire Steaked Fries boast the newly created Vampire Sauce, which the chain describes as "a spicy-savory sauce with flavor of garlic and jalapeño." The sauce is paired with "boldly-seasoned fries" that are topped with Vampire Sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and marinated steak.The dish costs $3.49 in its original form or it can be ordered wrapped in a warm flour tortilla for just $2.99.

Add a tangy twist to the beloved Nacho Fries, the Bufalo Chicken Nacho Fries feature fries topped with shredded chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. The dish is currently only available in Memphis, Tennessee both in fries and burrito form for $2.99.

The ultimate mouth-watering collaboration, Loaded Taco Fries bring together Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Nacho Fries. Described as "the ultimate mashup," the dish features a pile of seasoned fries that are topped with nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crunchy red strips, and sour cream. Loaded Taco Fries are currently available as a test-run in Toledo, Ohio either topped or in a burrito for just $2.99.

The new additions to the menu come just a month after Taco Bell teamed up with Darren Criss to re-introduced Nacho Fries to menus nationwide.

The fan-favorite menu item had initially appeared on menus in January of 2018, though it disappeared shortly after, leaving fans begging the chain to bring them back. Taco Bell listened to their pleas, and Nacho Fries had another brief run in January of this year before returning again in June.