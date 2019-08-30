Taco Bell Cuts 9 Menu Items in Drastic Revamp

Taco Bell is revamping its menu in a big, and likely very controversial way. On Wednesday, the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain announced that it would be welcoming fall by removing nine items from its menu, justifying the big change by asking customers if they’d ever “had that moment… where you just want to chop all your hair off, buy new clothes and get a fresh, new start? Well, we kind of did a thing…”

The items set to get the boot are the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

The change will go into effect on Thursday, Sept. 12.

“We gave our menu a brand new look-and-feel to help make ordering easier. It’s kind of like our version of decluttering a closet,” a press release announcing the shakeup reads. “We removed some items and updated it with a craveable assortment that includes best-sellers and updated combo options. For example, for those of you who only order the 3 Crunchy Taco Supreme Combo #3, your new favorite number is #1.”

Along with the loss of the items, the chain also introduced a list of new combos: 3 Crunch Tacos Supreme (Combo 1), 3 Soft Tacos Supreme (Combo 2), Burrito Supreme (Combo 3), Steak Quesarito (Combo 4), Nachos BellGrande (Combo 5), 2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme (Combo 6), Chicken Quesadilla (Combo 7), Mexican Pizza (Combo 8), Crunchwrap Supreme (Combo 9), Cheesy Grodita Crucnh (Combo 10), Breakfast Crunchwrap (Combo 11), Grande Sampler (Combo 12), and Breakfast Quesadilla (Combo 13).

“Look, we get it. We all have our go-to order and change can be hard. But sometimes it’s good to get outside of your comfort zone and spice things up a bit,” Taco Bell said. “So the next time you go to Taco Bell, we hope it’s easier for you to find something new. If not, just close your eyes and say, ‘give me whatever a Combo #5 is now.’”

Unfortunately, the nine items getting slashed from the menu join a growing list of beloved dishes that have already disappeared. In early August, the Mexican-style fast food chain removed the fan-favorite Caramel Apple Empanada, encouraging fans to instead try out the Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights. Prior to its removal, the Caramel Apple Empanada had been a mainstay on the menu for 15 years.