You Can Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell Today

As part of the annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1. The fast-food chain is making good on its promise to give away tacos if any player steals a base during the 2017 World Series.

In the 11th inning of Game Two, Houston Astros player Cameron Maybin stole a base making every Taco Bell fans’ dreams come true.

Maybin took to Twitter to express how proud he was to bring free tacos to the U.S.

“What’s better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy,” he wrote. “You ALL get free tacos on 11/1!”

For everyone looking for a free Doritos Locos Taco, head over to the nearest Taco Bell on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

