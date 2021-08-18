Taco Bell Fans Think Chain Is Bringing Back Popular Discontinued Menu Item

✖

In the world of fast food, menu items tend to come and go, but Taco Bell may be poised to bring back one of its most popular discontinued menu items, at least according to fans. After it was pulled from the menu back in 2020, the hit Mexican Pizza may be making a comeback to the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain's menu sometime in the near future, and fast food lovers are more than just a little excited.

While Taco Bell hasn't confirmed the Mexican Pizza's return, the buzz got started on the 92,000-member Taco Bell Reddit community, where one user shared a poster alleging an Oct. 5 return. Bearing an image of the Mexican Pizza, the poster, in spooky lettering, reads, "The return of the Mexican Pizza," adding, "And time it's not alone." The poster teases the debut of a new Bacon Ranch Mexican Pizza, which is also set to arrive on Oct. 5, according to the poster.

While the poster generated plenty of hope and excitement, it ultimately appears to be a fake. As several redditors noticed, the poster does not bear the Taco Bell logo. There are also several misspellings and odd grammatical errors, with one person noting, "feel like they wouldn't misspell 'ranch' as 'rance' in the bottom text if it were official." Another person asked, "why is the 'L' lowercase when the rest of the word is uppercase letters??"

Boasting two tortillas, seasoned beef, cheese, and beans, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza originally debuted on the menu back in 1984 under the name Pizzazz Pizza. The pizza remained a menu staple and a fan-favorite item up until its abrupt removal in September 2020 amid the company's effort to streamline its menu. At the time, the Yum Brands company said the pizza boxes use a combined 7 million pounds of paperboard in the U.S., so cutting the menu item will help it reach sustainability goals. Although the Mexican Pizza's removal followed the removal of several other menu items, including all potato items, it was arguably the most controversial. In fact, the backlash was so fierce that a Change.org petition was even created demanding Taco Bell return the Mexican Pizza to the menu. Asking signees to "keep fighting the good fight," the petition has amassed more than 166,000 signatures from those exclaiming that "nothing matches the crunch, warmth, and light but fulfilling feeling of Mexican pizzas."

Although it seems unlikely that the Mexican Pizza is truly poised for an Oct. 5 return, as the poster alleges, all hope is not lost. Taco Bell, like other fast food chains, is known for bringing back fan-favorite items for limited-time runs. Its beloved Nacho Fries have made seven returns to the menu. Taco Bell even restored potatoes to the menu earlier this year.