Taco Bell Confirms It's Cutting Several Fan-Favorite Menu Items

By Daniel S. Levine

While some Reddit posts can be wrong, it turns out the one about Taco Bell trimming down its menu was completely correct. The fast-food chain detailed what is leaving the menu, what is staying and what is coming. As expected, the changes have been made to help streamline operations at Taco Bell restaurants and will go into effect on Aug. 13. Although the news was expected, it was still a disappointment to many fans.

Earlier this month, a Reddit user who claimed to be a Taco Bell employee leaked the list of changes the chain plans on making. The Reddit user's list was correct, which is really bad news for fans of Taco Bell's potato items. The Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Cheesy Potato Loaded Grillers will all be eliminated from the menu. Other Taco Bell items disappearing include the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Chips & Dips, Beefy Nacho Loaded Grillers, and Mini Skillet Bowl. The Quesarito will only be available for customers who order ahead through the website or mobile app.

There are also a few new items. The $5 Grande Nachos Box was added and includes everything you need for a full meal in a convenient package. The box comes with tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, and reduced-fat sour cream, plus a medium drink. The Beef Burrito has also been permanently added to the Cravings Value Menu for $1.

Just as McDonald's did early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Taco Bell's streamlined menu is meant to make operations easier for employees during the crisis. "This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants," Taco Bell said in a statement. "With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members."

The chain also noted that the menu will still be customizable, especially for those looking for vegetarian options. "Don’t forget to look out for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item," the company said.

