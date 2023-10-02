Taco Bell Brings Back Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries are officially back on the Taco Bell menu, and this time, they returned with a twist! When the beloved Mexican-style fast food restaurant chain brought back the cheesy fry concoction on Thursday, Sept. 28, Taco Bell gave fans a new way to enjoy them, with the chain launching its first-ever national vegan limited-time offering, Vegan Nacho Sauce.

For those out of the loop, Nacho Fries are perhaps Taco Bell's most popular offering, though the menu item is only available on a handful of occasions. Boasting perfectly golden fries that are coated in bold Mexican seasoning and sold with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping, Nacho Fries first appeared on the menu in January of 2018. The first quickly rose to be a fan-favorite menu item, marking Taco Bell's largest debut in history, but despite Nacho Fries' popularity, Taco Bell pulled them from the menu. Now, Taco Bell brings Nacho Fries back every once in a blue moon for a limited time, sometimes returning alongside new variations of the snack.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

For its 2023 return, Nacho Fries hit the menu last week with the option to swap the traditional nacho cheese sauce for the new Vegan Nacho Sauce, which will be available to order beginning Thursday, Oct. 12. The sauce, certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, was first introduced in June as part of a test of a Vegan Crunchwrap, which featured vegan seasoned beef, vegan blanco sauce, and the vegan nacho sauce. The Crunchwrap was tested in Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando, with Taco Bell revealing that the Vegan Nacho Sauce was well-received during the test run, making Taco Bell "they had to offer the sauce on a national scale with the beloved Nacho Fries.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release. "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."

Now available at Taco Bell locations nationwide, Nacho Fries can be ordered in two sizes – regular for a suggested price of $2.19 and a new large size for $2.99. According to Taco Bell, the new Large Nacho Fries size "promises an enhanced indulgence that's perfect for sharing or enjoying solo." The chain also teased that fans should "be on the lookout for more exciting Nacho Fries news and tantalizing options, sure to keep fans coming back for more."