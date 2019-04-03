Taco Bell Adds New $1 Loaded Taco

Taco Bell is making Taco Tuesday a little less painful for your wallet.

The Mexican-style fast food chain is set to launch the $1 Loaded Taco nationwide on Thursday, April 4, with the new value menu item set to be on menus for a limited-time only, meaning that fans will have to shell out their dollars and fill their stomachs with tacos before it’s gone, according to Delish.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Loaded Taco boasts nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, seasoned beef, and the chain’s new Southwest Seasoned Chips, which are crunchy red tortilla chips seasoned in lime, tomato, and garlic, adding an ample amount of crunch to the soft shelled taco.

For those who love the heat, the Loaded Taco will also be available in a spicier version, which packs the heat with a topping of jalapeños.

The Loaded Tacos will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide as their own menu item for $1 or as part of a $5 box that also includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink of your choice.

The $1 Loaded Taco comes as the fast food chain ups its efforts to provide customers with cheaper ordering options.

In December, Taco Ball launched its new and improved Cravings Value Menu, which now boasts an additional 20 fan favorites for just $1.

In addition to two brand new burritos – the Chicken Enchilada and the Three Cheese Nacho Burrito – the new revamped Cravings Value Menu also includes the following: Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll-Up, Spicy Tostada, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla, and Beefy Mini Quesadilla, as well as a number of other favorites.

“In a time when value menus are either shrinking portion sizes, walking away from creating innovative $1 products, or forcing fans to buy food they don’t want, Taco Bell is doing something, well, beyond belief,” the chain said at the time.

“Sometimes even our most devout fans tell us that it can be hard to believe that food this good can also be this affordable. Taco Bell truly offers ‘value beyond belief,’ and this campaign dramatizes that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalber added.

The chain has also divulged fan’s cravings for a number of long-gone menu items, recently bringing back the Naked Chicken Chalupa as well as Nacho Fries, which are set to disappear once again later this month.