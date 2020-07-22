Sylvester Stallone Says Rambo Wouldn't Wear a Face Mask, and Fans Are Fuming

Sylvester Stallone is taking some heat for his latest Instagram post, which came as coronavirus cases are growing around the U.S. The 74-year-old actor often posts about his movies, including the Rambo franchise. On Monday, he posted a meme to his Instagram account that showed Rambo not wearing a face mask, with the caption of "If FIRST BLOOD Were to be made today..."

All did not appreciate this attempt at humor. It caused so much controversy that Stallone had to delete it from Instagram. However, it made its way to Twitter, and plenty of onlookers were fuming.

don't worry i'll show you my mask😒 and I will show you who I am and where I come from and why I am here.😒 pic.twitter.com/haoqO2lVZN — Elmer Rodas (@ElmerRodas5) July 20, 2020

Controversy over face masks in the U.S. has stemmed from the clash of experts saying it would dramatically reduce the spread of coronavirus and those who are complaining that masks are uncomfortable. Stallone portraying the protagonist of the iconic action franchise as refusing to wear a mask sent a dangerous message, critics said. Scroll through to see some of the backlash to Stallone's meme.