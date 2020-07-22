Sylvester Stallone Says Rambo Wouldn't Wear a Face Mask, and Fans Are Fuming
Sylvester Stallone is taking some heat for his latest Instagram post, which came as coronavirus cases are growing around the U.S. The 74-year-old actor often posts about his movies, including the Rambo franchise. On Monday, he posted a meme to his Instagram account that showed Rambo not wearing a face mask, with the caption of "If FIRST BLOOD Were to be made today..."
All did not appreciate this attempt at humor. It caused so much controversy that Stallone had to delete it from Instagram. However, it made its way to Twitter, and plenty of onlookers were fuming.
don't worry i'll show you my mask😒 and I will show you who I am and where I come from and why I am here.😒 pic.twitter.com/haoqO2lVZN— Elmer Rodas (@ElmerRodas5) July 20, 2020
Controversy over face masks in the U.S. has stemmed from the clash of experts saying it would dramatically reduce the spread of coronavirus and those who are complaining that masks are uncomfortable. Stallone portraying the protagonist of the iconic action franchise as refusing to wear a mask sent a dangerous message, critics said. Scroll through to see some of the backlash to Stallone's meme.
prevnext
Rambo is of an age to be at high risk of ending on a ventilator— john Rodriguez (@etxberria55) July 21, 2020
prevnext
I’m not sure we need Rambo’s input, unless the question is ‘how do we obliterate a small village’— Guy Fawkes (@blunted_james) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Your telling me a special forces member, who wears a CBRN set up regularly, trained to maintain high hygiene standards and health practices, with an on average higher intelligence. Would not wear a mask to combat illness?— MR BADGER LARKS (Benny) (@BadgerLarks) July 20, 2020
prevnext
First Blood Rambo would absolutely wear a mask. He just wanted to stay out of trouble!— xX420xHufflePuffXx (@DamnManly) July 21, 2020
prevnext
Are we talking theoretically, because Rambo isn’t real!! We do know that, don’t we Sylvester?— Estha (@esthaheiden) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Someone should remind Stallone that " Rambo " is fictional #FFS— JOHN MICHEAL FOULGER (@JohnMFoulger) July 20, 2020
prev
Uh. Rambo was also socially incompetent, so it's not the best assertion.— Nothing compares to Stu (@BTNStu) July 20, 2020