‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ New Trailer Released

A new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood was released Tuesday morning, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect in the fifth (and perhaps final) edition of Sylvester Stallone‘s iconic franchise. In the trailer, which is packed full of adrenaline-pumping gunfire and action shots, Stallone’s character, John Rambo, can be heard saying, “I finally came home to defend the only family I’ve ever known.”

“All she’s got is me. She’s coming home,” Rambo says.

Stallone shared the trailer on Instagram, much to the delight of his 10.5 million followers, many of whom gushed over the trailer in the comments of the post.

In the trailer, Rambo mixes it up with a cartel to save a friend’s daughter, using every resource he has to make sure she comes home safe.

Rambo: Last Blood is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and, in addition to Stallone, stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor and Óscar Jaenada.

As the title of the film suggests, Last Blood will most likely be Rambo’s last time out. The official description of the movie is as follows: “Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect in the new movie.

“Bad things happen,” he shared at the Cannes Film Festival in May, according to Deadline. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt.”

He added, “In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on Sept. 20.