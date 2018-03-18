Man Arrested for Bomb Threat That Shut Down SXSW Concert

Trevor Weldon Ingram, a 26-year-old Texas man, was arrested by the Austin Police Department on Sunday for making a bomb at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival.

Ingram reportedly sent a email threatening to bomb the festival, forcing sponsors to cancel The Roots’ scheduled Saturday night concert.

According to CBS News, police report that the message was received on Saturday afternoon, directly threatening The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in-house band. Nothing suspicious was reportedly found at the site of the concert, but the show was called off anyway as a safety precaution.

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam,” event sponsor Bud Light said in a statement. “After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”

Ludacris, Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Tank & the Bangas were among the musical performers and groups booked to perform alongside The Roots.

Questlove, the band’s drummer, tweeted that the cancellation was caused by “a severe emergency,” but quickly deleted the tweet prior to the bomb threat news breaking according to Pitchfork. He addressed the situation on Sunday morning.

“No one is Mr ‘show must go on’ than me. But we can’t risk our lives if we are told there was a bomb threat,” Questlove wrote. “I’m sure we will return to Austin ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for understanding.”

Too people have been killed in Austin in the past month after a trio of bombings. The most recent incident came on Monday when 17-year-old Draylen Mason and his mother were killed when they opened a package bomb inside their kitchen. Another bombing happened the same day, leaving a 75-year-old woman in critical condition at an Austin Hospital.

