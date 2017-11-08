Child Killer Susan Smith’s Secret Life of Sex and Drugs in Prison

Twenty-three years ago, young mother Susan Smith did the most horrific and unthinkable thing that she could possibly do: She killed both of her young children.

Back in 1994, Smith murdered her 3-year-old and 14-month-old sons, strapping them into the back of the car and rolling it into a lake. She initially denied involvement in the murders, saying that a man had kidnapped the children during a carjacking, and made numerous pleas for their safe return.

The truth was eventually uncovered though, and Smith was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole until 2024.

After 22 years behind bars, it doesn’t look like that parole will be coming any time soon, as Smith has continued a life of crime from inside her prison cell.

Sexual Encounters

According to Daily Mail, Smith has had multiple sexual encounters with prison workers over the past 22 years.

In 2000, at the age of 28, Smith was disciplined for having sex with 50-year-old prison guard Houston Cagle on four separate occasions. Cagle was later jailed for three months for the affair.

Smith admitted to having sex with Cagle after she tested positive for an STD.

Just a year later, it was also revealed that Smith had been having a sexual relationship with prison captain Alfred Rowe. The man ended up pleading guilty to the act and was sentenced to five years probation.

Drugs

In addition to the multiple sexual encounters throughout her years at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, S.C., Smith has also had some problems with narcotics.

On more than one occasion, she has been caught with marijuana and other drugs.

Smith was disciplined once for the charges in 2010, and then once again in 2015. The second offense lost her a year’s worth of privileges at the prison.

Self-Mutilation

Recently, after the issues with sex and drugs, Smith has turned to self-mutilation.

Having been disciplined five times over the past seven years, it’s likely Smith took up this issue after getting upset with her previous troubles. The mutilation began after she was demoted from her position as senior groundskeeper.

In 2015, Smith told reporters that she is “not the monster society thinks I am.” She went on to claim that she was attempting to kill herself, not her sons.

She later admitted that she made up the story about the carjacker to hide the truth from the family’s loved ones.