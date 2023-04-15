Super Nintendo World Customers Blast Serious Issue Dampening Experience at Universal Studios Attraction

The Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood has a major flaw that fans are starting to call out. Visitors can purchase a "Power-Up Band" for $40 to access a number of perks around the park, but they have one fatal flaw: The bands are loosley designed and they tend to fall off or get lost.

Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Bands are wide bracelets with a round symbol on the otp, each representing a character or ability from a Nintendo game. They appear to have some kind of watch-like closure system, but many visitors report that it does not work well. This week, the gripes got louder than ever when YouTuber Jenny Nicholson posted about it on Twitter. Nicholson has built up a serious following for her theme park content, and she wrote: "Have we had the conversation about how these fly off your wrist if you jostle them?"

@ theme park twitter have we had the conversation about how these fly off your wrist if you jostle them pic.twitter.com/SU2YvYPNmw — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) April 13, 2023

Commenters knew exactly what she meant. One person wrote: "any time you play a game where you have to be active it flies right off. Didn't get most Bowser Jr. stamps as a result. Plus I was denied the little loop thing at two different locations." Another person added: "My little sister's stayed on her wrist no problem. I have a big adult man wrist though, so it wouldn't close right and flew fifteen feet after I punched a block. After that I essentially started wearing it as a yoshi brass knuckles."

Some fans did have fixes. One person recommended a product to buy in advance and bring with you to the park, and another posted a photo of "securement bands" available at the park. Some fans even joked that this was similar to the fears of the Nintendo Wii remote breaking TVs and home appliances when it first came out.

For those wondering, securement sleeves for Power-Up Bands for #SuperNintendoWorld are now available (for free) at retail locations that sell the bands. This should help prevent your bands from flying off. You can ask for one at the register. pic.twitter.com/AQuJvGeqxE — Eric Oh (@EricTimOh) March 20, 2023

The Power-Up Bands allow visitors to interact with different elements of Super Nintendo World and make the entire experience more immersive. They grant access to a lot of the interactive elements that theme park fans love, as well as the augmented reality or virtual reality features that are becoming more and more popular. Super Nintendo World relies on AR and VR heavily.

Super Nintendo World locations are now open in Japan and in California, with the next one slated to open in Orlando, Florida. There are more locations in the works as well, including more overseas.