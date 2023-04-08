'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Post-Credits Scene Teases an Iconic Nintendo Character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now and is slated to have the largest opening weekend ever for an animated movie. It's a really fun family-friendly flick, that will delight kids and be a pleasant experience for adults who've played the Super Mario video games. In fact, there's one final tidbit after the credits of the movie for fans of the Nintendo games series. Spoilers ahead for The Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credits scene.

After the end credits roll on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, fans get a cute little Easter egg. And we use that term more in a more literal way than usual! The post-credits scene takes us back into the sewers under Brooklyn, where Mario and Luigi were first transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. A pile of rubble with a white egg with green spots is shown. Most Nintendo fans will instantly recognize this as an egg that houses Yoshi, Mario's dinosaur friend and adventure companion. The egg starts to crack open, but we don't see what's inside. You then hear an audible "Yoshi!" soundbite that appears to be pulled straight out of one of the video games featuring the character.

It's a fun nod that presumably sets up a sequel appearance from the green dino, which notably joins Mario's adventures in Super Mario World (SNES) and Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii). Most viewers were thrilled by the end tag (even though there were some super-fans who seemed to be overthinking the lore of a family-friendly gaming-turned-movie franchise). Continue on to see some of the fan reactions to the Yoshi post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.