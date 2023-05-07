Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Band Problem, Explained

The new Super Nintendo World theme park in California has a frustratingly simple issue that is plaguing commenters on social media. Visitors to the park can purchase "Power-Up Bands" for $40 to access interactive attractions and perks while they're there. The problem is that the bands do not fit well and are prone to falling off and getting lost.

Super Nintendo World is a Nintendo-themed amusement park in Universal Studios Hollywood with some innovative new attractions including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) which require a Power-Up Band to access. Considering how important these wrist bands are, some visitors wish they fastened more securely. This issue has picked up more steam in the weeks since the park opened, especially after prominent theme park influencers like YouTuber Jenny Nicholson pointed it out on social media. Some fans replied by explaining the work-arounds they developed themselves, and apparently the park may soon adopt them as well.

@ theme park twitter have we had the conversation about how these fly off your wrist if you jostle them pic.twitter.com/SU2YvYPNmw — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) April 13, 2023

Commenters knew exactly what she meant. One person wrote: "any time you play a game where you have to be active it flies right off. Didn't get most Bowser Jr. stamps as a result. Plus I was denied the little loop thing at two different locations." Another person added: "My little sister's stayed on her wrist no problem. I have a big adult man wrist though, so it wouldn't close right and flew fifteen feet after I punched a block. After that I essentially started wearing it as a yoshi brass knuckles."

Some fans did have fixes. One person recommended a product to buy in advance and bring with you to the park, and another posted a photo of "securement bands" available at the park. Some fans even joked that this was similar to the fears of the Nintendo Wii remote breaking TVs and home appliances when it first came out.

For those wondering, securement sleeves for Power-Up Bands for #SuperNintendoWorld are now available (for free) at retail locations that sell the bands. This should help prevent your bands from flying off. You can ask for one at the register. pic.twitter.com/AQuJvGeqxE — Eric Oh (@EricTimOh) March 20, 2023

The Power-Up Bands allow visitors to interact with different elements of Super Nintendo World and make the entire experience more immersive. They grant access to a lot of the interactive elements that theme park fans love, as well as the augmented reality or virtual reality features that are becoming more and more popular. Super Nintendo World relies on AR and VR heavily.

Super Nintendo World locations are now open in Japan and in California, with the next one slated to open in Orlando, Florida. There are more locations in the works as well, including more overseas.