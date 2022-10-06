Nintendo Fans Praise 'Super Mario' Voice Actor Charles Martinet After Movie Trailer Arrives

By Stephen Andrew

The official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone's favorite video game plumber. While the film appears visually captivating, many Nintendo fans are not happy about the company letting someone else play the character, after voice actor Charles Martinet has been doing it from the very beginning. This has led a number of Mario players to send Martinet their support on social media.

"Charles Martinet was the voice of Mario for 30+ years. All of that legacy destroyed with a 3 minute trailer," one fan tweeted. "I want to know who said 'We can't use Charles Martinet.' What smooth brained suit made that call," someone else wrote, adding, "That's all I want to know. It's bad, but more than that, it's just wildly unnecessary. Mario has a voice." Scroll down to check out the Super Mario teaser trailer, and see what other fans are saying.

"Makes Me Sad"

"It just makes me sad like charles martinet is an incredible performer and has poured years and years into the character, he deserved to take him to the big screen," one person tweeted.

"Lifeless Performance"

"I still don't understand why they just didn't have Charles Martinet voice Mario in the movie," another Twitter user wrote. "Why bother with Chris Pratt?"

"Really Annoying"

Video game journalist Chris Scullion had an interesting take, offering, "Listen. I love Charles Martinet. I have all the time in the world for him. But I also played New Super Mario Bros Wii with him for a full 10 minutes while he did the Mario voice, and by the end it was getting really annoying. 90 minutes of it would rip my f—ing knitting."

"An Insult"

"So we all agree that this Mario movie is an insult to Charles Martinet right," one upset fan asked.

"Jarring"

"Just seen the Super Mario trailer. Having Chris Pratt as Mario was a VERY BAD choice. They *really* should have went with Charles Martinet," another person commented.

"One of the Weak"

"I am seeing people go 'The normal voice is good because Charles for 2 hours would be annoying.' If you are someone who cannot fathom watching a movie with Charles Martinet doing an Italian accent for 2 hours, then you are one of the weak I fear," a Twitter user quipped.

"Unliked and Unlikable"

"Can we get a Charles Martinet special cut of the movie," one more fan asked. "Just him replacing all the Mario voice lines."

"Performance of a Lifetime"

"All of you are gonna look like clowns when Christopher Pratt gives the performance of a lifetime and replaces Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario forever," one final Twitter user teased.

