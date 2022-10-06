Nintendo Fans Praise 'Super Mario' Voice Actor Charles Martinet After Movie Trailer Arrives

The official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone's favorite video game plumber. While the film appears visually captivating, many Nintendo fans are not happy about the company letting someone else play the character, after voice actor Charles Martinet has been doing it from the very beginning. This has led a number of Mario players to send Martinet their support on social media.

"Charles Martinet was the voice of Mario for 30+ years. All of that legacy destroyed with a 3 minute trailer," one fan tweeted. "I want to know who said 'We can't use Charles Martinet.' What smooth brained suit made that call," someone else wrote, adding, "That's all I want to know. It's bad, but more than that, it's just wildly unnecessary. Mario has a voice." Scroll down to check out the Super Mario teaser trailer, and see what other fans are saying.