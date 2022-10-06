Nintendo Fans Praise 'Super Mario' Voice Actor Charles Martinet After Movie Trailer Arrives
The official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone's favorite video game plumber. While the film appears visually captivating, many Nintendo fans are not happy about the company letting someone else play the character, after voice actor Charles Martinet has been doing it from the very beginning. This has led a number of Mario players to send Martinet their support on social media.
"Charles Martinet was the voice of Mario for 30+ years. All of that legacy destroyed with a 3 minute trailer," one fan tweeted. "I want to know who said 'We can't use Charles Martinet.' What smooth brained suit made that call," someone else wrote, adding, "That's all I want to know. It's bad, but more than that, it's just wildly unnecessary. Mario has a voice." Scroll down to check out the Super Mario teaser trailer, and see what other fans are saying.
"Makes Me Sad"
The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here!
❤️ this tweet to Power-Up with exclusive updates from #SuperMarioMovie ! pic.twitter.com/MnaZAdzDrB— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) October 6, 2022
"It just makes me sad like charles martinet is an incredible performer and has poured years and years into the character, he deserved to take him to the big screen," one person tweeted.
"Lifeless Performance"
Its so fucked up how Charles Martinet has to sit there and just watch someone voice a character he’s been voicing since literal forever bring absolutely nothing to the table. The most lifeless performance ever. Like Charles in the movie too and he’s just NOT MARIO SOO FUCKED UPPP— :୨୧: (@merctrio) October 6, 2022
"I still don't understand why they just didn't have Charles Martinet voice Mario in the movie," another Twitter user wrote. "Why bother with Chris Pratt?"
"Really Annoying"
of course IGN immediately uses their press access to quickly layer Charles Martinet game audio over the trailer
I do think nintendo made the right decision but let’s not pretend Charles doesn’t have range as a voice actor, he knows performing for a game isn’t the same as a film https://t.co/IUtLuyS8yy— Chadtronic (@Chadtronic) October 6, 2022
Video game journalist Chris Scullion had an interesting take, offering, "Listen. I love Charles Martinet. I have all the time in the world for him. But I also played New Super Mario Bros Wii with him for a full 10 minutes while he did the Mario voice, and by the end it was getting really annoying. 90 minutes of it would rip my f—ing knitting."
"An Insult"
I love Chris Pratt but I gotta say that Charles Martinet is my Mario ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hiZ1uQ3fJR— BEEP ☆ (@kristanovva) October 6, 2022
"So we all agree that this Mario movie is an insult to Charles Martinet right," one upset fan asked.
"Jarring"
I thought the Mario trailer was pretty good, but man hearing Chris Pratt as Mario is so jarring haha
I'm sure there's a reason Charles Martinet didn't voice Mario but it would of been sick if he did.— rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) October 6, 2022
"Just seen the Super Mario trailer. Having Chris Pratt as Mario was a VERY BAD choice. They *really* should have went with Charles Martinet," another person commented.
"One of the Weak"
Look folks, let's be real...
Charles Martinet can not do the iconic Mario voice from the video games for an entire film. It works for short bits in the game series but would be an incredibly annoying voice in a film. There is a reason he rarely speaks in cutscenes.#MarioMovie— Shane Luis (@RerezTV) October 6, 2022
"I am seeing people go 'The normal voice is good because Charles for 2 hours would be annoying.' If you are someone who cannot fathom watching a movie with Charles Martinet doing an Italian accent for 2 hours, then you are one of the weak I fear," a Twitter user quipped.
"Unliked and Unlikable"
Charles Martinet CARRIED the entire franchise and they repay him by hiring the most shit-ass actor who is completely unliked & unlikeable, gave mario a weird british accent, and is the cause of a lot of hesitancy of support of the film. justice for my man pic.twitter.com/CkgKoynob5— chaz (@riptiding_) October 6, 2022
"Can we get a Charles Martinet special cut of the movie," one more fan asked. "Just him replacing all the Mario voice lines."
"Performance of a Lifetime"
We could’ve had Charles Martinet but instead we got Chris Pratt giving us absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/mzM4zHZoGx— Sydccubus 👻 (@MissTacoBelle96) October 6, 2022
"All of you are gonna look like clowns when Christopher Pratt gives the performance of a lifetime and replaces Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario forever," one final Twitter user teased.