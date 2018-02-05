Celebrating Philadelphia Fans Destroy Ritz-Carlton Hotel Canopy

The celebrations in Philadelphia started almost immediately after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, and safety was not on the top of fans’ minds when they got on top of the Ritz-Carlton awning.

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

In the video, over a dozen people try to celebrate on top of the hotel’s awning. But the structure, which was clearly never intended to have people dance on it, buckled under the weight. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, but other photos of the damage surfaced on Twitter.

The Ritz-Carlton awning is now destroyed pic.twitter.com/BA7BsBsynv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018



Please don’t die out there celebrating, Philly fan (via @MaxOnTwitter) pic.twitter.com/eMy4CXWdmr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia fans have reason to celebrate, but this might be pushing the envelope. This was their favorite team’s first Super Bowl victory, and only their third trip to the Super Bowl since the Super Bowl era began in 1967. It was their first championship since the Eagles won the 1960 NFL title.

Authorities in Philadelphia took precautions before the Super Bowl. Last month, before the NFC Championship, civic workers covered lamp posts with Crisco to stop fans from climbing them. Before the Super Bowl, they put hydraulic fluid on the posts instead.

Here are other scenes from the Eagles’ fans’ celebrations.

Philly fans unite on Beaver Avenue. pic.twitter.com/HimDdMLoLT — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 5, 2018

WORLD FUCKING CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/7cByHuD7PX — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 5, 2018

Seen this on snap, lmao they burning it down pic.twitter.com/rtelJNsZu7 — Kristaps (@bper32) February 5, 2018

The Eagles were underdogs before taking the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. In the end, they succeeded in keeping New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from a sixth title.

“For Eagles fans everywhere, this is for them,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said during the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation.

Nick Foles, who started the season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backup quarterback, was named the Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s humbling,” Foles said. “I’m a little speechless right now … soaking it all in.”

