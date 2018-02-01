How to Watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII is coming up in just a few days, and many are wondering how exactly they can watch the big game.

The Super Bowl game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, who have won the championship five times since 2002 and are the current reigning champs, will air on NBC.

For those without cable, or for those who can’t be seated in front of their TV on game day, there are plenty of ways to stream the event.

According to USA Today, NBC, which became the first network to livestream a Super Bowl game in the U.S. IN 2012, will be livestreaming the festivities again this year, including a slate of pregame and postgame events. Football fans will be able to stream the events for free, without having to type in their pay-TV credentials, on NBC.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC’s coverage of the game will also be available to watch on the NFL and Yahoo Sports apps.

For Comcast subscribers with Xfinity X1 service, complementary on-demand content is being made available, all searchable via voice command. Meanwhile, Comcast Xfinity broadband subscribers can watch the game through NBC’s various online options.

The game between with Eagles and Patriots is set to be a heated one, with New England having played in a total of seven Super Bowl games in the past 16 years. They have only lost twice, both times to the New York Giants, in 2008 and again in 2012.

Back in 2005, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots faced off against one another in this very same match, with the Patriots emerging victorious.

While most will be tuning in for the game, many will be watching just for the commercials or the halftime show, which is to be headlined by Justin Timberlake.

While the singer is keeping mum about any details surrounding his performance, the speculation has been rampant, although nothing is likely to be confirmed until Timberlake takes the stage. Given that his new album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2, it’s expected that he’ll perform at least one track from the set. It’s also likely that he’ll perform a few of his big hits, including “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

Super Bowl LII airs on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.