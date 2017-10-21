Substitute Teacher Accused of Duct Taping Students’ Mouths Shut

A substitute teacher in Killeen, Texas has been banned from an elementary school after putting duct tape over the mouths of 10 students, according to the New York Post.

The teacher, who has not been named, was substituting a fifth grade class at Maxdale Elementary School when the incident occurred. According to students, the teacher placed duct tape over the mouths of 10 of their classmates and made three other students, in a class of 17, place duct tape over their own mouths. One fifth grader claimed that when he tore the duct tape off, the substitute placed another piece over his mouth.

The ordeal lasted 15 minutes, and once administrators at the school were made aware of the incident, all 13 students affected were taken to the nurse’s office. They were later able to resume their normal school day.

As a result of the “outrageous and unconscionable behavior,” the substitute was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from school property. The Killeen Independent School District alerted Child Protective Services and is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

“The leadership of Maxdale Elementary School and the Killeen Independent School District are deeply saddened by this event,” said Terry Abbott, the school district spokesman. “The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day.”