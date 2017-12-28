Study: More Pregnant Moms in California Getting High

More pregnant California woman are apparently smoking for two these days, as a new report reveals that marijuana use has increased among pregnant moms in The Golden State.

According to a new study, the percentage of pregnant women who smoke pot has gone up from 4.2 percent to 7.1 percent between 2009 and 2016, as reported by The NY Post.

The new study also found a drastic increase in the marijuana use of pregnant women between 18 and 24 years old. The percentage of those women using marijuana jumped from 12.5 percent to 21.8 percent.

It was also discovered that pot-use among girls under 18 in the coastal state increased as well, climbing from 9.8 percent to 19 percent.

Lastly, the study detailed that the number of pregnant women between 25 and 34 who smoke weed has gone from 3.4 percent to 5.1 percent.

“Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drugs during pregnancy, and its use is increasing,” the study reads.

Interestingly, back in 1996 California became the first state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana, and starting on Jan. 1, 2018 it will be legal for adults 21 and over to use the substance recreationally.

While using pot inside the state will not get you jailed, taking it out of the state is still likely to be problematic, as one elderly couple recently found out.

Earlier this month, an 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman were pulled over while passing through Nebraska in their Toyota Tacoma, and told law enforcement that they were traveling from California to Vermont.

Police searched the car and discovered 60 pounds of marijuana during the stop. They then jailed the couple on “suspicion of felony drug charges.” The couple claimed that the drugs were meant to be a holiday gift for family.