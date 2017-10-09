More Than 75 Major Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving, Skipping Black Friday

While most major retail stores have reaped the benefits of staying open on Thanksgiving Day in recent years, there are still a few that will be closed on the national holiday next month.

At least 75 major stores will remain closed for Thanksgiving 2017, including Cabela’s, Costco, Guitar Center, H&M, IKEA, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, HomeGoods, Homesense, Patagonia, PetSmart, Raymour & Flanigan, Sam’s Club and TJ Maxx, according to Black Friday deals site bestblackfriday.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some retailers may even remain closed on Black Friday according to the website, which keeps running lists on both open and closed stores on Thanksgiving.

The website, which confirmed each Thanksgiving closing with a rep at each company, says the biggest reason those stores close on Turkey Day is so that employees can spend time with their families.

Thanksgiving Day 2017 falls on Thursday, Nov. 23 this year, followed by Black Friday on Nov. 24 and Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. Last year’s Cyber Monday was the biggest e-commerce day in 2016 and even surpassed Black Friday’s online sales by $110 million, according to Fortune.