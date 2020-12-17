Stimulus Update: Negotiations May Extend Into the Weekend as Friday's Shutdown Deadline Looms

✖

Americans are waiting to see if there will be a new stimulus package voted on soon, before the pending government shutdown, but it's looking as if negotiations might extend into the weekend. With Friday's shutdown deadline looming, some lawmakers are saying that they intend to stick it out and work through the weekend if need be, to get a deal in place. One such politician is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who stated that it's "highly likely" that congress will need to put in the overtime on pushing the proposed $900 billion through.

"Each side faces a fork in the road. Do we want to lapse into politics as usual and let negotiations lose steam? Do we want to haggle and spar like this was an ordinary political exercise?" said McConnell, per Politico. "Or on the other hand, after months of action, do we want to move swiftly and … seal the deal?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY )added that "while many, if not all, of the difficult topics are behind us, a few final issues must be hammered out. We’re very close to an agreement but the details really matter."

MCCONNELL says: "We’re going to stay right here, right here, until we’re finished. Even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely" ALSO: he says negotiators are at a point where they decide to stay on fast track, or drift back into bickering. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2020

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) also spoke out, saying that he believes an agreement can be reached soon. "It’s looking like more and more of a real possibility we’ll have to do a short-term [spending bill]. We want to keep the pressure on as long as we can. I hope it won’t be more than 24 to 48 hours," Thune said. "I really think this is coming to a close, but as you know once you get the agreement and you’re drafting up, the language matters."

Neither McConnell nor Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) opened sessions on their respective house floors, possibly signifying that they are busy negotiating the terms of a deal. "That the leaders didn’t open the session tells me they must be doing something this morning. I’m hoping it’s on Covid," said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL). "Everybody has a strong appetite to pass this, pass the omnibus and go home."