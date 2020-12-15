Stimulus Update: Pelosi Invites McConnell, Schumer and McCarthy to Meeting to Finalize Relief Funding

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi organized a meeting of Republican and Democrat leaders of both the House of Representatives and United States Senate on Tuesday afternoon, hoping to finish negotiations for the next stimulus check. Politico reporter Jake Sherman reported that Pelosi had invited "the Four Corners" the meeting — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. All four reportedly hope to include coronavirus relief efforts in the spending bill itself.

The U.S. Congress has until Friday to pass its annual spending bill, averting a U.S. government shut-down. On top of that, this is their last chance to pass a stimulus check and any other forms of COVID-19 relief before the end of the legislative session. While several proposals are now on the table, these four leaders of their parties and legislatures reportedly hope to include the relief in the spending bill itself. The meeting is expected to take place at 4 p.m. ET.

this meeting will be ~4p invites are out to the leaders govt funding runs dry fri. and leadership wants covid relief to ride on govt funding. this is a big mtg https://t.co/JkoYEPkkfR — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2020

Democrats hold the majority in the House, where Pelosi speaks as their leader, while McCarthy is the chosen voice of the Republicans there. Republicans hold the Senate, so McConnell will speak for them, while Schumer represents the Democrats there.

Sources close to Pelosi said that this meeting will be the most significant effort yet to reach across the aisle and find a bipartisan solution to the need for a new stimulus package. It is still unclear whether all of these leaders will accept Pelosi's invitation, and how willing they will be to negotiate once at the table.

Choosing to embed the coronavirus pandemic relief measures in the spending bill itself would render the three major proposals on the table right now useless. Democrats' $2.2 billion HEROES Act is technically still up for debate, while a bipartisan group of lawmakers has devised another $908 billion proposal. The White House has countered with a $916 billion proposal — though Democrats have condemned it as unserious and unacceptable.

McConnell has shown the most interest in a minimalist relief bill for now, expecting to debate a more serious bill in January when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. His priorities include liablity shields for businesses and public spaces, so that they will not be liable for the spread of COVID-19 on their premises.

Lawmakers are also expected to focus on emergency funding for state and local governments, unemployment aid and small business subsidies. A direct stimulus check itself may not be included in this last-minute package.