Stimulus: Twitter Sounds off on Mark Cuban's Suggestion for $1,000 Payments Every Two Weeks

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban outlined a unique plan for stimulus check payments in a series of tweets Sunday night. The Dallas Mavericks owner proposed a radical idea to send $1,000 payments to American households every two weeks for the next two months, but with an interesting catch. The payments would have to be used within 10 days before expiring. Twitter was buzzing after he shared his idea.

The AXS-TV chairman believes the Paycheck Protection Program was a good idea, but the government has to "face the fact" that it did not work. The program allows small businesses to apply for funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, but the program has run into various problems ever since it launched. Cuban said the execution was "difficult" and the only real way to save businesses is to inspire consumers to return to spending.

"It's time for trickle up economics," Cuban wrote. He suggested the federal government start a "transitional" jobs program, which would include hiring "millions" of Americans for jobs involving testing for and tracking the coroanvirus. Next, the government should send "all 128m households" a $1,000 check every two weeks for the next two months. The payment has to be used within 10 days or it would expire, Cuban said.