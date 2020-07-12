Stimulus Checks: White House Adviser's Claim Checks Will Be Lower Than $1,200 Rubs Many Wrong Way Online
White House official Larry Kudlow ruffled a few feathers with his comments on Friday that a second stimulus would be far less than the $1,200 many received early in the pandemic. Donald Trump's economic adviser talked to reporters on Friday about the second stimulus that has been rumored for months and awaits a heated Congressional debate once they return from vacation.
Kudlow told reporters that any direct payments sent out to taxpayers and other Americans would be lower than the first stimulus package. There also won't be an unemployment extension for payments put in place at the start of the pandemic. There would be an element included in the bill for unemployment, but it would be separate.
His comments come amid confusion over what to expect from a second stimulus package, especially direct payments to Americans waiting for more relief after delays with the initial payments. Some reports indicated that Trump wanted more cash in the next package, while GOP members of Congress were reluctant to agree.
The current position between the parties and White House sees the income threshold lower to $40,000 from the original level of $75,000 to receive the full amount. How we reach that point isn't clear and the parties have yet to agree, leaving a dramatic two-week period to close July to get the payment out.
No matter where the politicians stand in D.C., Americans and supporters of Trump have voiced their displeasure over Kudlow's comments. It also seems like the final decision will have a greater impact on the election in November than expected.
Scroll down to see some of the heated responses to Kudlow's information.
Kiss It Goodbye
If what Larry Kudlow said about stimulus today, comes to pass, the Republicans can kiss re-election goodbye— David Crawford (@DavidCr86412353) July 11, 2020
Voting Time
@realDonaldTrump Voting time is coming, I beg of you to not let larry Kudlow send us less then 1200, we need reoccurring stimulus, If we get less then 1200 then your done for,. Please make it bigger and better— john pierce (@txguy4u) July 11, 2020
Fall Apart
Larry Kudlow, #Trump economic advisor says that a 2nd coronavirus may be less than $1200. Trump says he wants a larger stimulus check than the House proposed. Don't count your chickens yet, the whole thing could fall apart https://t.co/tu9mU5P0hR— Maeve Harris (@maeve_bkk) July 11, 2020
Embarrassing Comparison
Yes, a Third World country, issues second stimulus, for their people. They may not be wealthy as the US, but they retain well educated & practical Economists, unlike the "Quacks" such as Larry Kudlow & Kevin Hasset🤔 https://t.co/BWPICUzapP— Wayne LH44 Morris (@Lacus09) July 5, 2020
Average Americans
Larry Kudlow just told average Americans like me to go screw ourselves, no stimulus worth getting will be coming— David Crawford (@DavidCr86412353) July 11, 2020
No Options
@larry_kudlow Hey how bout you get off your high horse and understand the extension of unemployment stimulus is not disincentive to go back to work. MOST OF OUR JOBS ARE CLOSED, AND WE DONT HAVE THE OPTION TO GO BACK TO WORK. Please 🙏🏽and thank you. 🤝— Ⓙ✪ℏⓝⓝⓨ 🧐🤔💭💸💵 (@Mink_Empire) July 11, 2020