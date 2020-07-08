Stimulus Checks: California Rep. Asks Followers If Their Family Needs Another Payment, and Here's What They Said

A California Congressman has asked his constituents if they needed a second stimulus check and definitely got some answers. Rep. Josh Harder, who represents the state's 10th district, tweeted on Tuesday asking if anyone or their families "need another stimulus check."

Talk of a second stimulus check has been around since the CARES Act was passed into law back in March. The $2 trillion bill, designed to keep the economy afloat during widespread coronavirus shutdowns, provided most U.S. citizens with a one-time payment of $1,200, plus $500 for each dependent. While there's been some action on a second package, including the House passing the HEROES Act in May, which would provide another one-time payment in the same amount, the bill has stalled in the Senate.

Does your family need another stimulus check? Comment below and let me know. — Josh Harder (@JoshHarder) July 7, 2020

Given that both houses of Congress are on recess for the July 4 holiday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted that a second bill will be a priority as soon as they reconvene on July 20. While President Donald Trump has made similar promises, there's been little in the way of a concrete timeline on when this could happen. And with millions of people are out of work, the financial strain continues to grow.