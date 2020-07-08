Stimulus Checks: California Rep. Asks Followers If Their Family Needs Another Payment, and Here's What They Said
A California Congressman has asked his constituents if they needed a second stimulus check and definitely got some answers. Rep. Josh Harder, who represents the state's 10th district, tweeted on Tuesday asking if anyone or their families "need another stimulus check."
Talk of a second stimulus check has been around since the CARES Act was passed into law back in March. The $2 trillion bill, designed to keep the economy afloat during widespread coronavirus shutdowns, provided most U.S. citizens with a one-time payment of $1,200, plus $500 for each dependent. While there's been some action on a second package, including the House passing the HEROES Act in May, which would provide another one-time payment in the same amount, the bill has stalled in the Senate.
Does your family need another stimulus check? Comment below and let me know.— Josh Harder (@JoshHarder) July 7, 2020
Given that both houses of Congress are on recess for the July 4 holiday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted that a second bill will be a priority as soon as they reconvene on July 20. While President Donald Trump has made similar promises, there's been little in the way of a concrete timeline on when this could happen. And with millions of people are out of work, the financial strain continues to grow.
Yes josh... include dependents over 17 this time plz 😁— gorl (@localstayathome) July 7, 2020
Yes, I live on 853.00 a month from Social Security, any help would be great.— Kathleen Babion (@BabionKathleen) July 7, 2020
Absolutely. We’re down to one income right now and the federal employee income we have isn’t enough to live on.— Jim (@AnotherHominin) July 7, 2020
We didn’t get the first one. Luckily I’m making money from tutoring rn so we can still pay the bills.— Adri is an Ed Markey Democrat 🏳️🌈 (@downballot2020) July 7, 2020
Possibly. Tell the GOP led Senate to start doing their job, cause they’ve got 4 months until they possibly lose their Senate majority.— Josh (@Davidson1587342) July 7, 2020
Yes! We are struggling so bad rn unemployment has been applie for since may and nothing!— Miss Monica (@monica_eden) July 7, 2020
A single check isn’t going to do much when enhanced unemployment ends this month. It’s going to get ugly fast. Especially when Jared, Kanye and the like got millions for free— RunningBand (@Wamland1) July 7, 2020
Yes we do ! When do we need it? NOW— . (@idontcareforyo) July 7, 2020
I sacrificed mine because I was still working. As dangerous as medical can be right now, at least I have a job.— Jenni Blue Heart 🏴☠️ 🌊 (@WideAnglWatchr) July 7, 2020
yes unemployed, in school and malnourished please help— и (@wittlemistake) July 7, 2020
I am 60, with a compromised immune system. I was denied unemployment several months ago. I wait tables as my craft, so what do I do now? I face the public every single day. I live in fear I will test positive and have to deal with this awful sickness. What else can I do?— Kris Roth (@KrisRoth) July 7, 2020
I'm about to really need one soon, as my company applied for PPP loan and I think it all went to Yeezy and The Daily Caller.— John Cloutman (@Cloutman) July 7, 2020