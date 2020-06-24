Stimulus Checks: Third of Americans Want Second Payment at Least Twice the Last Amount

✖

It's been reported that more than a third of Americans want a second stimulus check payment at least twice the last amount. According to Newsweek, a poll of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted by Dynata, on behalf of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, found that 36 percent feel a potential second stimulus check should be greater than the amount of the first.

The poll was done on June 10, and those involved were asked: "If there is a second stimulus payment, what amount would be necessary?" About one-fourth (24 percent) said that they believe the amount should be double what was given under the CARES act bill. Following that, 12 percent of those polled stated that they feel the next amount should be three-times what was given. Combining these two numbers is how Dynata and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service came to their conclusion. Notably, 41 percent of those polled said the same amount would be sufficient, and the final 24 percent said that they don't believe another check is necessary.

In March, lawmakers passed the CARES act — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — which provided financial relief to taxpayers and their families, as well as businesses, who have been impacted by the shutdowns necessary to fight the spread of the coronavirus. For individuals, the CARES act paid out "1,200 per adult for individuals whose income was less than $99,000 ( or $198,000 for joint filers) and $500 per child under 17 years old – or up to $3,400 for a family of four." Almost from the beginning, there had been chatter of a second stimulus package, and in May the House introduced the HEROES Act (The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act). This $3 trillion coronavirus relief package would bring another round of financial assistance to citizens and businesses.

Recently, President Donald Trump revealed that he had plans for another stimulus plan, even if it is not the HEROES Act. During a conversation with Joe St. George, National Political Editor & Washington Correspondent for Scripps, Trump shared the news, but did not provide any specifics. While he would not give a number amount that the payments would be, he did state that they would be "very generous." After being asked when the his plan would be officially unveiled, Trump stated, "I think over the next, I think it's going to be bi-partisan, I think it's going to be over the couple of weeks, probably."