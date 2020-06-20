Rep. Ro Khanna Says Lengthy Stimulus Check Process Is Why US Needs $2,000 Monthly Payments

✖

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a problem for those in the United States (and around the world), there has been much talk about a possible second stimulus payment. However, Rep. Ro Khanna of California has pointed out that some Americans did not even receive their first stimulus check from the government yet. He noted that this is the reason why the government should consider sending out monthly payments to eligible Americans.

On Wednesday, Khanna took to Twitter to discuss the matter of another stimulus check with his followers. He began his message by pointing out how some Americans have still not received their first stimulus check, which was a part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that the White House and Congress agreed to in late March. Khanna wrote that this is why a one-time stimulus check "never made sense." Instead of granting eligible Americans a one-time payment, he wrote that the government should provide eligible citizens with $2,000 per month as they continue to navigate this health crisis.

Some people still haven’t received their stimulus check. They still have bills to pay. This is why a one-time check never made sense. It’s time to provide $2,000/month to those who need it the most. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 17, 2020

Khanna has been a vocal supporter of implementing an additional stimulus package. In addition to the HEROES Act, which was pushed forward by House Democrats and passed in the House of Representatives in May, there have been multiple stimulus-related proposals floating around. One of those proposals was from Khanna himself. In mid-April, Khanna and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio introduced the Emergency Money for the People Act, which would grant monthly payments of up to $2,000 to Americans. Under this proposal, payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would continue until employment levels are back to where they were before this pandemic.

"A one-time, $1,200 dollar check isn't going to cut it," Khanna said when this bill was introduced. His comments echo exactly what he had to share recently on Twitter. "Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work. Members on both sides of the aisle are finally coming together around the idea of sending money out to people. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leadership to include this bill in the fourth COVID relief package to truly support the American working class."