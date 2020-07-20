Stimulus Checks: GOP Senator Favors Another Payment Over Payroll Tax Cut

✖

A Republican senator has come out in support of a second stimulus package. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who represents the state of Iowa, explained his position in an interview with CNN.

Grassley believes that another stimulus check would "do more economic good" than a payroll tax cut, which is something that President Donald Trump has supported in the past. As the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Grassley said that "when a person has a check in his hand... I think that's going to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every paycheck. He also added that the check would help jump-start the economy sooner "because people are going to notice it and maybe take some action as a result."

Conversations about a second stimulus check have been around since the first round of payments were approved with the passing of the CARES Act in March, which included a one-time payment of $1,200. Those conversations have intensified as Congress has reconvened after the 4th of July holiday recess. Despite the House having passed the HEROES Act in May, which would provide another one-time $1,200 payment, there's been no action in the Senate. However, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that a second payment would be a priority between Monday and when Congress adjourns for its August recess in three weeks.

Although, the apparent eagerness of McConnell and the GOP to push forward has confused some of their colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that it's been quiet regarding McConnell as well as other Republican lawmakers regarding an additional stimulus package. "We have not heard a peep from McConnell or the Republicans or the administration on any proposal, even though we've been asking for weeks and weeks and weeks." He added that whatever plan that McConnell and the Republicans do come up with would need some Democratic support to pass in the Senate. "McConnell knows from the previous bills that passed in the Senate he's got to work across the aisle," he added.

President Donald Trump has also advocated for another stimulus package, at least when not supporting a payroll tax cut. He's even gone so far as to promise "larger" payments than those that were given out under the CARES Act. "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," he told Fox News earlier in July.