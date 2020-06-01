Mitch McConnell Says Next Stimulus Bill Is the Last, and Taxpayers Are Weighing In

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that whenever the Senate finally passes another stimulus package to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, it will look very different from the HEROES Act passed by House Democrats in May. On Friday, the Kentucky Republican said the fourth bill will likely be the final package and said it will be "narrowly" crafted. Taxpayers had plenty to say about McConnell's comments.

"We’re taking a careful look at a fourth and final bill," McConnell said Friday in Kentucky, reports CNBC. He remained noncommittal to even passing one though, telling reporters in his home state that a decision on the Senate going forward with one could come in a month. And it will be narrowly crafted, designed to help us where we are a month from now, not where we were three months ago," he explained.

Congress has not been able to reach an agreement on another coronavirus stimulus package, and talks were put on hold for a week due to the Senate's Memorial Day break. House Democrats did pass the $3 trillion HEROES Act last month, but it was instantly rejected by Senate Republicans. McConnell has said he would rather wait to see how the CARES Act's relief plays out and reopening businesses helps lift the economy.