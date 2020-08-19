Stimulus Checks: Politicians Slammed for Soliciting Campaign Donations as Relief Talks Stay Stalled
As talks regarding a second stimulus package have come to a stalemate, Americans are beginning to grow frustrated with politicians, especially when it comes to political campaign donations. Many people took to social media to voice their frustrations about this matter, expressing their disappointment in policy makers asking for money despite taking recess and delaying any hope of financial support amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress began their August recess and will not return until after Labor Day. The House of Representatives also will not return until the middle of September. With politicians putting a halt to discussions involving passing a new stimulus plan. Making matters worse as many politicians continue to ask for donations is the fact that negotiations will most likely go on halt for another two weeks as both parties get underway with their national conventions. This week saw the start of the Democratic National convention, which will run through Thursday, while next week will see the start of the Republican National Convention. With politicians busy between the two events, there likely won't be any in-person meetings or progress made in coming to an agreement.
With social media buzzing about the messages from politicians asking for donations to support their campaigns, here is a look at some of the strongest reactions.
Politicians have some good gd nerve asking folk for campaign donations and there’s still no 2nd stimulus. No job or healthcare and y’all still finna knock them over the head for $20????? I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/FELSLYQ7SL— Miss Dollar Parton (@AyeshaSelden) August 18, 2020
How about this text I got this morning!!— Littlebit (@Elizabe58416540) August 18, 2020
How about giving the American people their stimulus checks, and we'll talk (maybe) we can come to an agreement!! pic.twitter.com/4zDhFfghS4
Politicians asking for campaign donations during a pandemic when congress is in recess and there’s stimulus relief pending is abhorrent.— Roxanne LaBruja (@RoxanneLaRoja) August 18, 2020
I wanted you, that being said🥱🥱🥱 who cares!? They need to pass a stimulus package now and lifelong Dem and Vet WILL sit this one out! And asking for campaign donations is like spitting in my face!I can only imagine what I’m gonna do! Screw this election,screw jo and the Indian— KSolo (@KHolman2012) August 16, 2020
You know who don’t need donations right now?
Politicians.— Pillywinker (@pillywinker) August 11, 2020
It’s amazing to me that politicians who give more money to corporations than they give to the people have no problem at all asking us for donations.— Professor Fleming (@alwaystheself) August 18, 2020
Red flag: politicians asking for donations before asking you to spread word of their campaign.— Michael Hardy (@Party4Hardy) August 18, 2020