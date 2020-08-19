Stimulus Checks: Politicians Slammed for Soliciting Campaign Donations as Relief Talks Stay Stalled

As talks regarding a second stimulus package have come to a stalemate, Americans are beginning to grow frustrated with politicians, especially when it comes to political campaign donations. Many people took to social media to voice their frustrations about this matter, expressing their disappointment in policy makers asking for money despite taking recess and delaying any hope of financial support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress began their August recess and will not return until after Labor Day. The House of Representatives also will not return until the middle of September. With politicians putting a halt to discussions involving passing a new stimulus plan. Making matters worse as many politicians continue to ask for donations is the fact that negotiations will most likely go on halt for another two weeks as both parties get underway with their national conventions. This week saw the start of the Democratic National convention, which will run through Thursday, while next week will see the start of the Republican National Convention. With politicians busy between the two events, there likely won't be any in-person meetings or progress made in coming to an agreement.

With social media buzzing about the messages from politicians asking for donations to support their campaigns, here is a look at some of the strongest reactions.