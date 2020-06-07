Stimulus Checks: People Are Wondering If a Second Payment Will Ever Come
June is here, and no firm plan for a second stimulus check has made it through Congress. The first stimulus payments were sent out by the IRS starting back in April, with some payments still pending. Those payments were part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but only one check was cut to most Americans. That means Congress and President Donald Trump must sign off on a new relief package for more money to head into Americans' pockets.
The working solution is the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, but it appears it is dead on arrival. The House of Representatives passed the $3 trillion bill, but Senators have ignored it after Republican leaders scoffed at the legislation. That means the act will have to be reworked or a whole new draft of legislation will need to be created. In the meantime, many Americans have lost hope that a second stimulus check is coming. Scroll through to see some of their thoughts on the matter.
I just understand how they dont think a second stimulus check is needed unbelievable— chris achtzehn (@ChrisAchtzehn) June 7, 2020
Haven’t seen any updates about that second wave of stimulus checks 😒— Cara K.✨ (@voiceofcara) June 7, 2020
@realDonaldTrump I voted for you I lost a relationship with my son for supporting you and I was a die-hard Donald Trump supporter but if you don't help us Americans who are suffering from this pandemic with a second stimulus check you will not get my vote!— sherrilovesg2019@gmail.com (@sherrilovesg201) June 7, 2020
Where this second stimulus check at— ℭ𝔲𝔱𝔱𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔞𝔱 🔪 (@cassidyleeallen) June 7, 2020
Random: I guess we not getting a second stimulus check huh....— Lightskin Huncho (@chrisd_moore) June 7, 2020
Aye what happened to that second stimulus check 👀— bbygrl™️ (@amarachixo) June 7, 2020
So...we are NOT getting the second stimulus check?...#stimuluspackage2020— Kasey Yau #Defundthepolice #blacktranslivesmatter (@shepersists2) June 7, 2020
bitch are we getting a second stimulus check or tf what?! I’m tired of the bullshit articles..is we or ain’t we?— oochie wally.🦷👩🏾⚕️ (@therealjustolay) June 6, 2020
The cities were so thirsty to open back up. They really stopped our bag on getting a second stimulus. pic.twitter.com/StpWSZG084— S. Bryant (@imlowkeyfamous) June 7, 2020
So when’s that second stimulus check coming 🤔— sexy c (@decisivemind) June 7, 2020
Really then where is the second stimulus check!!!!?????😡 https://t.co/Mpj4esAoM0— Susie (@flashie112) June 7, 2020
@realDonaldTrump I'm 67 years old and has emphysema I sure could use that second stimulus check to pay for food and medication that I really really need thank you— ron dean (@rondean29605345) June 7, 2020
“Second irs stimulus check” has been a top trending topic on google for WEEKS and just proves we’re fucked if you dumbasses honestly think you’re getting another check from this government.— big dumb lazy bitch (@YungNapGod) June 7, 2020
So I’m guessing the second stimulus check is a no?— Mama Dev (@OhSoDev) June 7, 2020