Stimulus Checks: People Are Wondering If a Second Payment Will Ever Come

June is here, and no firm plan for a second stimulus check has made it through Congress. The first stimulus payments were sent out by the IRS starting back in April, with some payments still pending. Those payments were part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but only one check was cut to most Americans. That means Congress and President Donald Trump must sign off on a new relief package for more money to head into Americans' pockets.

The working solution is the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, but it appears it is dead on arrival. The House of Representatives passed the $3 trillion bill, but Senators have ignored it after Republican leaders scoffed at the legislation. That means the act will have to be reworked or a whole new draft of legislation will need to be created. In the meantime, many Americans have lost hope that a second stimulus check is coming. Scroll through to see some of their thoughts on the matter.