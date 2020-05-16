Second Stimulus: 6 Unrelated Clauses Added Into Coronavirus Bill

The U.S. Congress passed its latest coronavirus relief bill on Friday, but critics say that many of the items in it are not related to the pandemic. The HEROES Act includes economic stimulus and financial aid for the U.S. — including another round of stimulus checks for American taxpayers — but it comes with additional money for projects that are not directly related to curing the virus. Critics say that the Democratic-majority house is pushing partisan issues in a time of crisis.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi introduced the HEROES Act on Tuesday, which was passed on Friday. It will now go to the United States Senate and, if it is passed there, to the desk of President Donald Trump. However, some say the bill won't make it that far due to the provisions within it. Among other things, the bill provides new privileges for the cannabis industry in states where it is legal, and new restrictions that business owners may not want to live with.

The Pelosi package will never see the light of day in the Senate. In the Senate we will work with the Trump Administration to jump start the economy and fund efforts to defeat COVID19. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 16, 2020

Criticism for the HEROES Act is already coming from every side. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal actually voted against the bill, saying it does not do enough for the American people. Like others, Jayapal favored regular payments for her constituents during this crisis, not a one-time stimulus check, and some other measures as well.

On the other side of the coin, some lawmakers in the Republican-led Senate have already said that they will not sign the bill when it reaches them. On Twitter, Sen. Lindsay Graham wrote that the HEROES Act will "never see the light of day."

However, analysts at Business Insider predicted that Graham and other Republicans would approve the bill eventually, with some "compromises." It could be that the seeming unrelated provisions in the HEROES Act are there as easy concessions for Democrats to make.

Whatever the case, some aspects of the bill are raising eyebrows. Here are the six clauses in the HEROES Act that critics are calling "unrelated" to the coronavirus pandemic.