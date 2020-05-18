Donald Trump Tweets About Reopening the US, But Twitter Demands Second Stimulus in Response

President Donald Trump was in for a surprise when he tweeted out "REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!" as many followers of his let him know that they're growing impatient waiting for a second stimulus package. Talk of another stimulus has come to the forefront over the past few weeks as at least four proposals are currently being worked on.

While the HEROES Act was passed by Congress on May 15, numerous obstacles lie ahead as it will now go in front of the Senate and if passed there, signed into order by Trump. During his daily press briefing on May 7, Trump was asked about the possibility of another round of help coming for the American people. He noted that "something could happen" but that the most important thing for the time being is focusing on getting the country back up-and-running in order to jumpstart the economy. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has also remained adamant in forgoing another round of financial help, expressing that Senate Republicans won't pass the HEROES Act.

With much of America awaiting a decision on whether or not a second stimulus package will be put together, Trump's mentions have been flooded with those looking for answers. Here's some of the comments that came his way after his tweet about getting the country back on its feet.