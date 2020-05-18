Donald Trump Tweets About Reopening the US, But Twitter Demands Second Stimulus in Response
President Donald Trump was in for a surprise when he tweeted out "REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!" as many followers of his let him know that they're growing impatient waiting for a second stimulus package. Talk of another stimulus has come to the forefront over the past few weeks as at least four proposals are currently being worked on.
While the HEROES Act was passed by Congress on May 15, numerous obstacles lie ahead as it will now go in front of the Senate and if passed there, signed into order by Trump. During his daily press briefing on May 7, Trump was asked about the possibility of another round of help coming for the American people. He noted that "something could happen" but that the most important thing for the time being is focusing on getting the country back up-and-running in order to jumpstart the economy. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has also remained adamant in forgoing another round of financial help, expressing that Senate Republicans won't pass the HEROES Act.
With much of America awaiting a decision on whether or not a second stimulus package will be put together, Trump's mentions have been flooded with those looking for answers. Here's some of the comments that came his way after his tweet about getting the country back on its feet.
Girl send me my second stimulus check.
On here tweeting like you don’t owe me money https://t.co/emPBw5agv8— B’day Baddie💎 (@Drebae_) May 18, 2020
Give us our 2nd stimulus https://t.co/XEMNvJZtIt— Queen Fatima/Mrs.Coney👑 (@fatimajohnson80) May 18, 2020
Why in the Hell you want to reopen our Country,The numbers are going up.Stop opening up the country.Instead of you hiding or playing on Twitter,Do your job and get all of everyone's stimulus check https://t.co/4ldaS1CFdp for SSI Veterans ones https://t.co/6ezvegJyNH— Jenny Shawd (@JennyShawd) May 18, 2020
SIGN THE STIMULUS PACKAGE! https://t.co/XIHHpGXehk— DJessell (@dpdta5) May 18, 2020
NO!!! More people dying approve another stimulus check how about that? #COVID19 https://t.co/U1Ei9USjDH— d-ray🤩 (@yo_datd_ray) May 18, 2020
Pass a couple of months of stimulus as the reopening and it won't be so hard to.
Won't make sacrifices for america but will sacrifice americans. https://t.co/CYk4V4Qjy5— Rhythmn (@iRhythmn) May 18, 2020
Aka I'm not trying to give out stimulus checks https://t.co/BXOrvs78n6— Mac (@Goatnamedmac) May 18, 2020