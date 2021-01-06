Stimulus Checks: People Are Nervously Checking Their Bank Accounts as $600 Payments Process

After more than half a year of back-and-forth negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Congress finally passed its relief bill in December, which included the long-awaited second stimulus checks for Americans who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. A few weeks after the bill went through, the government began dropping the $600 payments to those who are eligible across the country.

Except this time around, many people are hesitant about getting too excited about the checks coming in due to the rollout the first time around. That’s because the April checks had some serious delays for many people, some of whom waited months after to receive the payments while others were not included at all. So with the latest batch going out over the past few days, many people are hesitant when checking their bank accounts to see if the $600 check came through.

All of this comes after backlash from many about the amount the checks equated to. Many folks, including the president, suggested $2,000 stimulus checks. The first round saw Americans take in $1,200 payments, so the total being cut in half after all those months of deliberations rubbed many Americans the wrong way.