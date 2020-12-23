Donald Trump Lashes out Over Relief Bill, Threatens to Veto Unless Changes Are Made

President Donald Trump is ready veto the latest coronavirus relief bill after not agreeing with some of the terms that were reached in the plan. He shared a four minute video on his Twitter on Tuesday evening about the bill that will soon be heading to his desk. "It really is a disgrace," Trump said of the pandemic package. "It's the COVID relief bill but it almost has nothing do with COVID."

This comes a day after Congress passed the bipartisan legislation after months of the two parties in a standstill over the parameters of a new package. Among the most talked about items included in the bill is the $600 stimulus check that will be included for all eligible Americans.

This story is developing...