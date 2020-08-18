Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Called out for Reassembling Congress to Discuss USPS Instead of Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders called for members of Congress to return early from their August recess to address the pressing issue regarding the U.S. Postal Service. Pelosi called the effects of the USPS "devastating" as mail-in ballots for the November presidential election are quickly becoming a problem.

Pelosi said in calling members back, there will be a vote on the 'Delivering for America Act,' which prohibits the postal service from making any changes to its operations. Speaking on the issue of the USPS and mail-in ballots, Pelosi noted it's uncalled for to have people needing to make a decision regarding health and safety in forcing them to vote in-person, "Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote." Members could return to Capitol Hill as soon as Friday.

All of this comes as Americans have voiced their frustrations over the back-and-forth negotiations that hit a standstill prior to going into recess. Talks of a second stimulus check have not been an issue as both parties are in favor of including it in whatever agreement is reached, but other hurdles, such as unemployment, have stood in the way of things reaching the finish line. With Pelosi placing a heavier emphasis on the U.S. Postal Service, many took to social media to share their disappointment in the lack of urgency regarding a second stimulus and helping to rejuvenate the economy.