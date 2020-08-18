Stimulus Checks: Nancy Pelosi Called out for Reassembling Congress to Discuss USPS Instead of Relief
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders called for members of Congress to return early from their August recess to address the pressing issue regarding the U.S. Postal Service. Pelosi called the effects of the USPS "devastating" as mail-in ballots for the November presidential election are quickly becoming a problem.
Pelosi said in calling members back, there will be a vote on the 'Delivering for America Act,' which prohibits the postal service from making any changes to its operations. Speaking on the issue of the USPS and mail-in ballots, Pelosi noted it's uncalled for to have people needing to make a decision regarding health and safety in forcing them to vote in-person, "Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote." Members could return to Capitol Hill as soon as Friday.
All of this comes as Americans have voiced their frustrations over the back-and-forth negotiations that hit a standstill prior to going into recess. Talks of a second stimulus check have not been an issue as both parties are in favor of including it in whatever agreement is reached, but other hurdles, such as unemployment, have stood in the way of things reaching the finish line. With Pelosi placing a heavier emphasis on the U.S. Postal Service, many took to social media to share their disappointment in the lack of urgency regarding a second stimulus and helping to rejuvenate the economy.
Y’all can stay and talk about the stimulus package too... https://t.co/0xszUfELDX— cydney (@cydney) August 16, 2020
SMH but SHE left before a stimulus bill was signed for ALL the PEOPLE.— HappHappHappy1 (@HappHappHappy1) August 16, 2020
Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill https://t.co/Ks0mc5o0w1 via @YahooNews You're a piece of blank let's get this stimulus passed lady get a little tired to you— Robert Bertolucci (@rberto64) August 17, 2020
So she calls the House to come back for oversight on USPS concerns but not for Stimulus checks to American people who were forced to not work. By the way, the 2nd Stimulus Check has been in Congress since May, think about that.— Amazed at the Hypocrisy (@CATS_Emerson585) August 17, 2020
It's simple Nancy wasn't going to help with stimulus relief for Americans if she didn't get money for USPS. Trump wants help for the American people so he gave into her . She held the stimulus hostage.— James (@ScoutJamesTx) August 18, 2020
So @SpeakerPelosi is "willing" to come back to discuss USPS but NOT stay to talk about the stimulus for you and me? WTF ⁉️ and they say follow the science right? Fauci said there was NO REASON AMERICANS CANNOT VOTE IN PERSON.— Watchman On The Wall (@YouCant15026417) August 18, 2020
So you’ll come back into session to look into the USPS, but had no problem going on break leaving the American People swaying in the wind without a stimulus package?— Chris (@cchristi9545) August 18, 2020